LOOK: Marian Rivera introduced as Miss Universe judge

Actress Marian Rivera is all set as one of the judges the 70th Miss Universe pageant behind held in Israel on Monday morning (Manila time).

Miss Universe host Steve Harvey introduced Rivera as "a recording artist and an award-winning film and television star in the Philippines."

In a previous interview, Rivera said it's a great honor for her to be handpicked by the Miss Universe Organization to judge the annual beauty contest.

“Siguro aaminin ko na, para sa akin, minsan lang siguro ito na mabigyan ang isang tao ng ganito kahalagang gagampanan mo sa isang Miss U, na kung saan ay napakahalagang okasyon na magsasama-sama ang lahat. Para sa akin, isang malaking karangalan ito,” Rivera said at the time.

Rivera joined an elite group of Filipinos who have been part of the selection committee for the Miss Universe through the years, which included Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Broadway star Lea Salonga.