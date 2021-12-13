Miss Universe judge Marian Rivera (left) and Philippine delegate Beatrice Gomez. Screengrab from Miss Universe/Photo by Menahem Kahana, AFP

Marian Rivera became a local trending topic on Twitter on Monday as she finally got to meet Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Gomez.

The actress sat as one of the judges of the 70th Miss Universe, where Gomez finished in the Top 5.

Photos and a video of their first meeting on stage circulated on social media, and were also shared on Rivera's official Facebook page.

In the posts, Rivera and Gomez were seen hugging and holding hands, aside from talking to each other.

As of writing, "Marian" is one of the top trending topics on Twitter in the Philippines, with more than 51,000 netizens talking about the actress.

Rivera looked stunning as she helped choose the next Miss Universe during the preliminary competition and coronation night, with comedian Vice Ganda declaring that she was the most beautiful woman at the pageant venue.

Si Marian ang koronahan. Sya pinakamaganda! Panalo ang Pilipens! #MissUniversePhilippines2021 — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) December 13, 2021

