MANILA -- Actor Enchong Dee marked his 15th anniversary in show business on "ASAP Natin 'To" on Sunday.

Dee joined Kyle Echarri, Jin Macapagal, Jeremy Glinoga and Joao Constancia to give nostalgic boy band vibes as they turned into the popular American boy band NSYNC and sang, “It’s Gonna Be Me.”

"Thank you 'ASAP,' tinupad niyo ang pangarap ko. Also, naalala ko 'yung first time ko na mag-perform sa 'ASAP.' 'ASAP' was there on my very first day. And 15 years after, nandito pa rin po ako kaya maraming maraming salamat. Ito ring performance ko ay para rin sa nanay ko kasi nag-celebrate siya ng birthday niya," Dee said.

He also shared the thing that he is most thankful for.

"Eto 'yung salitang 'kapamilya' kasi mas naramdaman ko siya, yung tunay na ibig sabihin ng kapamilya simula last year and panghahawakan ko siya habang magsabi na ako na I'm ready to retire. Pero sa ngayon laban lang. Masaya ako na may kapamilya ako," Dee, who also thanked ABS-CBN's big bosses and his 'ASAP' family.

A Star Magic artist, Dee started acting on television in 2007. He became one of the most bankable actors of the Kapamilya network and has been paired with numerous leading ladies such as Erich Gonzales and Kim Chiu.

Dee recently starred in ABS-CBN's inspirational series "Huwag Kang Mangamba," which concluded last month.

