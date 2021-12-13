Veteran comedienne Ai Ai delas Alas and her husband Gerald Sibayan marked their fourth wedding anniversary on Sunday, December 12.

Delas Alas turned to social media to share her message for her husband as she posted their wedding photos.

"Parang kailan lang ang bilis ng panahon apat na tao na tayong kasal... naway marami pang taon ang ating pag samahan sa tulong ng IYOS AT NG MAHAL NA INANG MARIA... may forever... iIlove you so much my darling," she wrote on her Instagram page.

Delas Alas, 57, and Sibayan, 28, tied the knot tied the knot in star-studded wedding ceremony in December 2017, after three years of being a couple.