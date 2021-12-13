Panky Trinidad, who finished in the top six of ‘Pinoy Dream Academy’ in 2006, joins Tawag ng Tanghalan on Monday. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Panky Trinidad, a former “Pinoy Dream Academy” (PDA) finalist in the same batch as Yeng Constantino, was in tears as she staged her comeback attempt via Tawag ng Tanghalan.

Trinidad finished in the top six of the ABS-CBN program in 2006, and was a “scholar” alongside the likes of Ronnie Liang and Jay-R Siaboc. The reality singing competition launched Constantino, its first-ever winner, to stardom.

After her short-lived showbiz career, Trinidad stayed mostly out of the limelight, and eventually returned to her hometown of Cebu City. On Monday, Trinidad returned to television in what she referred to as a final attempt for a showbiz breakthrough.

A daily contender in Tawag ng Tanghalan, she was instantly recognized by the hosts and judges. Vhong Navarro, in particular, recalled being an “ASAP” performer during the same time as Trinidad.

In her post-performance interview, Trinidad admitted she long feared competing again. After “PDA,” she only joined one other — the World Championships of Performing Arts or WCOPA in 2008.

Asked what pushed her to join this time, 15 years after “PDA,” Trinidad answered: “Subukan ko lang one last time. Gusto ko lang gawin for myself. Mas okay na siyang gawin ulit ngayon.”

“[Gusto ko ito gawin] para sa akin. Para sa mga taong katulad ko na LGBT, na malulusog,” she said, referring to her gender identity, and being overweight.

Trinidad turned emotional when asked whether she relates to the song she performed, “Hari ng Sablay” by Sugarfree. She admitted regretting putting to waste the opportunities “PDA” afforded her.

“Ano ba ang mga sablay mo sa buhay?” Vice Ganda asked.

“Naku, ang dami, sobra,” Trinidad answered. “Feeling ko, pinaka-sumablay ako, ‘yung hindi ko naalagaan ‘yung showbiz career ko. Alam mo ‘yung bata ka pa, immature. Lumaki ang ulo ko noon. ‘Yung feeling mo ang isang bagay, nandiyan lang, hindi mawawala. Sayang.”

“Dapat 'pag nasa iyo na talaga ang isang opportunity, alagaan mo talaga. Gawin mo lahat, para makuha mo ‘yun. Ngayong alam ko na panghawakan ang sarili ko... Pero okay lang, go pa rin,” she said.

Trinidad, who was only 20 when she rose to popularity via “PDA,” went on, “'Pag bata ka, feeling mo everyone’s out to get you.”

“Tapos noong naging mas accepting na ako sa sarili ko, ‘yung disposiyon ko nag-iba. Dati kasi, galit na galit ako talaga, hindi ko alam kung bakit. Pero ngayon, positive lang,” she added.

Trinidad clarified, however, that she has no negative feelings toward her “PDA” batchmates, in relation to their own success after the competition.

Of Constantino, who was eventually dubbed local showbiz’s “Pop Rock Princess,” Trinidad said: “They deserve all the success that they have. I’m very happy for her.”

Commenting on Trinidad’s performance, judge Ogie Alcasid lauded the hopeful for her “cathartic” number, saying, “Lahat ng emosyon mo nilabas mo doon, and I could feel it, and it was very, very strong.”

The OPM pillar then gave heartfelt advice for Trinidad.

“If you make it today, this is what I want to tell you: God is not only a God of second chances; He is a God of many more chances. So take it. If you make it, your next performance, kill it. Because you have it. You have it in you,” he said.

Trinidad did manage to “kill it,” as she won over fellow daily contender Rea Gen Villareal to advance of to the Face-Off round, where she then unseated four-time defending champion Isay Olarte.

As the new defending champion, Trinidad will have to fend off challengers five times to secure a quarter finals slot, or eight times to leap to the semifinals.

Tawag ng Tanghalan airs weekdays and Saturdays as an “It’s Showtime” segment, and can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, Jeepney TV, and iWanTFC.