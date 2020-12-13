Kathryn addresses rumors about having nose surgery

MANILA – Kathryn Bernardo has denied once again that she ever had cosmetic surgery to enhance her looks.

In a game of “Never Have I Ever,” celebrity doctor Aivee Teo told Bernardo that a lot of people are wondering if she had her nose done.

“It’s a common question ah. They would ask me, ‘Parang Kath had her nose done kasi parang her nose is not the same.’ But I would always say, No,” she said.

Telling Bernardo that it’s a good opportunity to clarify the matter, Teo said: “People are asking, they are so intrigued bakit daw ung nose mo gumanda.”

In response, the Kapamilya atcress said: “Si Doc Aivee, hindi ka naman niya pipilitin to do something if you’re not comfortable with it. I am happy with my nose. Siguro lang when I got thinner and medyo tumanda, kaya siya lumiit.”

“But I swear, si Doc Aivee walang ginawa sa nose ko or any doctors before Doc Aivee, just to be clear,” she added.

Agreeing with Bernardo, Teo said that it is just natural that as a person’s face becomes slimmer, the more its features are revealed.

“I think it’s nice that it’s coming from you Kath because a lot of people are curious and they are interested to know. They want to know the truth straight from you,” she said.

Nonetheless, Bernardo said she has nothing against people who choose to have their looks enhanced.

“But if you want to have surgery, wala din namang problem doon. Go to Aivee, si Doc na ang bahala. But for me, no [I did not have anything done]. It’s all natural,” she said.

