Jona, Klarisse, Elha spread Christmas cheer with rendition of 'Share the Love'

MANILA - Jona, Klarisse de Guzman and Elha Nympha spread some Christmas cheer on Sunday when they joined forces for a special performance.

Taking the “ASAP Natin To” stage, all three Kapamilya singers treated the viewers with their rendition of “Share the Love.”

The song is about getting through whatever struggles that may come by celebrating love and good times.

The December 13 episode of “ASAP Natin To” aired on A2Z Channel 11 via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It is also available on many cable and satellite TV providers like Sky Cable.

Aside from airing on A2Z, “ASAP Natin To” can also be viewed via cable on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

The program is available as well via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.