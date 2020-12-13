How lead stars of 'Four Sisters Before the Wedding' feel about film's reviews

MANILA – The lead stars of the movie “Four Sisters Before the Wedding” could not find the right words to express how grateful they are for all the positive reviews their film is receiving.

The movie, starring Alexa Ilacad as Bobbie, Gillian Vicencio as Alex, Charlie Dizon as Teddie and Belle Mariano as Gabbie, is now available in select cinemas nationwide, as well as via iWant TFC, KTX.ph, Sky Cable PPV, and Cignal PPV, with tickets priced at P150 each.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U,” Ilacad said all five of them are extremely happy that the film was warmly received by viewers amid the pandemic.

“We are happy dahil mainit ang pagtanggap ng mga tao sa aming pelikula na pinaghirapan. Worth it naman talaga lahat and we are happy that the people were able to feel the warmth and the love that we wanted them to feeling galing sa aming pelikula na pampamilya talaga,” she said.

Dizon, for her part, said she and the rest of the movie cast are more than honored to have been able to tell the story set 10 years before the iconic “Four Sisters and a Wedding.”

“Sobrang saya namin na nakapaghatid kami ng ganitong pelikula sa panahon ngayon kasi mahirap po yung pinagdaanan naming shooting and preparations. Pero masaya kami na finally napalabas na po at napakita na namin sa mga tao,” she said.

Mariano, on the other hand, said they already felt the love and support from their fans even before the movie came out.

“Ramdam na ramdam ko na. Nung pinalabas na, grabe ang saya sa feeling na pinagkatiwalaan nila kami. Sinuportahan nila kami na mai-portray yung roles namin ng maayos. Sana naramdaman nila yung warmth and love ng isang pamilya,” she said.

According to Villavicencio, she is happy to have been part of this movie because she gained not just friends but sisters.

“Actually po kasi yung kuya ko, 15 years yung agwat namin. Gustong gusto ko po kasi talaga ng kapatid na babae kaya sobrang happy ko na nakasama ako dito sa project kasi nagkaroon ako ng dalawang ate at isang bunsong babae. Mas nae-express ko po yung sarili ko, yung feelings ko,” she said.

“Mas nakakapagkuwento ako kay Ate Charlie, kay Alexa and kay Belle. Nagkaroon ako ng kakampi. Hindi naman sa hindi ko kakampi yung kuya ko pero mas naging dikit kasi kami nila Ate Charlie kasi babae nga po,” she added.

Directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, “Four Sisters Before the Wedding” explores the relationships of the Salazar sisters and the events that led to their respective conflicts as shown in “Four Sisters and the Wedding.”

Aside from the principal cast the movie also stars Clarence Delgado, Carmina Villaroel and Dominic Ochoa.

