Former 'Ang TV' star Maybelyn Dela Cruz tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA – Former “Ang TV” star Maybelyn dela Cruz took to social media to share that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, dela Cruz said she went on voluntary self-quarantine at her house after participating in relief operations in Cagayan just recently.

She also subjected herself to swab testing, but got a result she did not hope for.

“It was something I was hoping would not happen, but it has. I was informed just last night that I tested positive for COVID-19. I then immediately coordinated with the city focal person, called the hospital, and was admitted,” she said.

Dela Cruz revealed she’s only experiencing mild symptoms.

“I feel well, and I am being closely monitored. My family is scheduled for swab testing on Monday,” she said.

“My husband, Michael, and I would like to take this opportunity to inform those who had close contact with us as we understand that it is a necessary step for the safety and protection of all concerned,” she added.

As responsible members of the community, Dela Cruz said her family appreciate the importance of health protocols in order to break the chain of transmission.

“We thank you for your well wishes, support and prayers. We hope that your families stay safe in these difficult times,” she said.

The Philippines has recorded 448,331 COVID-19 cases, as of Dec. 12, of which, 30,168 are active.