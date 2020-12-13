Coney Reyes proud of son Vico for being one of People of the Year awardees

MANILA – Coney Reyes took to social media to let the whole world know how proud she is of her son Vico for being one of People Asia’s People of the Year.

In her own Instagram page, Reyes shared Vico’s photo of on the cover of the lifestyle magazine and said: “Congratulations, son! I’m so proud of you!”

She tagged Vico in her post before adding the hashtags #PeopleAsia, #ThankYouLord and #GloryToGod.

Aside from Vico, who was the People’s Choice Awardee, the others who also made it to the list are Eric Francia, Dr. Gerardo “Gap” Legaspi, Ana Marie Pamintuan, Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla, Chaye Cabal-Revilla, Cesar Romero, Rep. Mikee Romero and Tommanny Tan.

Also given special awards are Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez and Vice President Leni Robredo.

“Healing the world by serving others. From battling the pandemic to uplifting others in the face of calamities, to bringing opportunities to countless Filipinos in search for greener pastures, these ‘People of the Year’ awardees continue to spread a contagion of hope,” wrote People Asia on its social media page.

Vico, who is the incumbent mayor of Pasig City, is Reyes’ son with screen veteran Vic Sotto.

RELATED VIDEO FROM THE ARCHIVES