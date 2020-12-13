‘Cleaners’ is 4th Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino big winner

MANILA — The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) on Saturday announced the winners of the 4th Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP).

With a total of 10 nominations, Glenn Barit’s “Cleaners” came through with flying colors, taking home six awards.

Among the recognitions it bagged are Best Picture, Best Director for Barit, Best Supporting Actress for Gianne Rivera, Special Citation for Ensemble Performance for Leomar Baloran, Julian Narag, and Carlo Mejia, Best Production Design for Alvin Francisco, and Best Musical Score for Barit.

The other big winner was Jason Paul Laxamana's "He Who Is Without Sin", which took home the Special Jury Prize for Performance in a Lead Role for Elijah Canlas, Best Screenplay for Laxamana, Best Cinematography for Emmanuel Liwanag, and Audience Choice Award for Feature Film Category.

The 2020 edition of the PPP opened virtually with 90 full-length films and 80 short films last October 31, and has since drawn more than 8,000 subscribers, according to the FDCP.

The awarding ceremony was held virtually as well amid the continuing threat from COVID-19.

Below is the complete list of PPP winners, as provided by the FDCP.