Angel Locsin recognized at Paragala Central Luzon Media Awards for philanthropic deeds

MANILA – Several Kapamilya personalities were big winners at this year’s Paragala Central Luzon Media Awards.

One of those honored in a virtual ceremony on Saturday night was actress Angel Locsin for all her remarkable philanthropic deeds on top of being among the Top Entertainment Personalities.

The “Iba Yan” host, who is also dubbed by some as the real-life Darna, was the recipient of the Paragala Pang Lingkuran award.

Aside from Locsin, other Kapamilya stars that made it to the Top Entertainment Personality list were Anne Curtis, Daniel Padilla, Enrique Gil, James Reid, Kathryn Bernardo, Liza Soberano and Nadine Lustre.

Meanwhile, for the seventh straight year, ABS-CBN was voted by the academic community in Central Luzon as the Best TV Station.

ABS-CBN’s entertainment programs also raked in awards, including “It’s Showtime” (Best Noontime Show), “Maalala Mo Kaya” (Best TV Anthology), “Kadenang Ginto” (Best Teleserye), and “Tonight with Boy Abunda” (Best Talk Show).

ABS-CBN Lifestyle, on the other hand, won Best Digital Content for Lifestyle.

Furthermore, the network’s news division reaped awards with DZMM’s Radyo Patrol Balita receiving the Best Multi-Platform News Program award, while “Umagang Kay Ganda” and host Gretchen Ho were hailed as Best Morning Show Program and Best News Personality, respectively.

Paragala Central Luzon Media Awards is spearheaded by the Holy Angel University.

It is said to be the biggest student-based award-giving body in the Philippines, and the first in the region, with around 29 schools participating in voting for the winners every year.

Held annually, the event aims to recognize outstanding programs and personalities in the field of media.

