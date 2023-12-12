Xian Lim. Instagram/@xianlimm



MANILA -- Fans of Xian Lim were surprised that most of the videos on his YouTube channel, including his vlogs with girlfriend Kim Chiu, have been removed.

Only a 7-year-old video titled "Draw My Life," and two short clips of himself can be seen on Lim's YouTube page as of writing.

The removal of the videos came amid rumors that Lim and Chiu, who started out as on-screen partners, have called it quits.

The actor has also disabled comments on his Instagram posts. Last month, he took to his account to react to "hearsay" circulating on social media, telling people to be "mindful" of what they share online.

Chiu, for her part, previously said she would rather "keep it to ourselves" when asked to share her relationship status with Lim in late November.

"Grabe... sa amin na lang 'yun, we'll just keep it to ourselves na muna," she said at the time.

Lim and Chiu have been dating since 2012, although it was only in 2018 when the actress confirmed their relationship.

