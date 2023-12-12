Photos from Nice Print Photography.

MANILA — Some hosts of "It's Showtime" as well as members of the Hashtags attended the wedding of the group's former member Zeus Collins.

In photos released by Nice Print Photography, Hashtags members Ronnie Alonte, McCoy de Leon, Nikko Natividad, Jameson Blake, Tom Doromal, were among the guests at the event.

"It's Showtime" hosts Vice Ganda, Ion Perez, and Jackie Gonzaga along with celebrities Elisse Joson and Loisa Andalio were also present.

Collins revealed Saturday that he is now married to Pauline Redondo.

Collins proposed to Redondo during the Star Magic All-Star Games in May last year.

In a previous interview, Collins said that what he likes the most about Redondo is her simplicity.

The Hashtags member added that he always makes it a point to let Redondo know how special she is to him.

