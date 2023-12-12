Regine, Ogie, Martin honored at 36th Aliw Awards

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid, two of the most celebrated and influential figures in the Philippine music industry, were honored with the prestigious lifetime achievement award at the 36th Aliw Awards on Monday.

The Aliw Award also recognized OPM veteran Martin Nievera, comediennes Beverly Salviejo and Fe de los Reyes, composer Odette Quesada, and theater director and lighting designer Monino Duque.

The Aliw Awards, which recognizes outstanding achievements in the field of entertainment in the Philippines, paid tribute to these legendary artists for their contributions to the music industry throughout their illustrious careers.

Known as Asia's Songbird, Velasquez has been an iconic figure in the music scene for decades. Alcasid has resonated with audiences for years, making him one of the most beloved artists in the Philippines.

During an interview, the couple expressed their gratitude for the recognition and dedicated the award to their loyal supporters.

"Personally I'm very humbled. This is our way of saying thank you. Kami po ay matagal na sa industriya [and] to be remembered with our work is truly humbling. We also want to congratulate everyone, napakaganda po ng ginagawa ng Aliw Foundation para sa ating industriya," Alcasid said.

Velasquez, for her part, said: "I'm very thankful, like he (Alcasid) said, to be recognized dito sa industry na ginagalawan namin."

Other big winners at the Aliw Awards were singer-songwriter Moira De La Torre, who won best female artist in a major concert, Erik Santos, who won the best major concert male category, and Sheryn Regis, who was hailed as best female performance in a concert.

Gabby Concepcion and Sharon Cuneta won best collaboration in a major concert for "Dear Heart," while Piolo Pascual took home the trophy for best lead actor in a musical and 2023 entertainer of the year.

Pascual couldn’t hide his emotions after receiving the award: "Masaya lang! Hindi natin liga 'yung teatro pero I started out in theater. And the entertainer of the year, it only means all hard work does pay off. Wala akong ipagyayabang pero forever ako magiging humble sa lahat ng natatamasa and I'm just really thankful."

Pascual is set to have a series with ABS-CBN next year.