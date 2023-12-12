Record label Viral hopes to champion local artists, create safe space

Handout photo.

MANILA — Three Filipinos have established Viral Records, a label that aims to champion the voices of aspiring local artists and foster a safe space for their craft.

The label is home to a diverse set of musicians that seek to tell meaningful and impactful stories through their songs.

Artists who made a home at Viral Records include Lirico, Chandler, Akashita, Isaiah, Jefn, Noodlez, and Top Notch.

According to CEO Patsy Ferrer, she along with partners Cons and Raven, are committed to developing innovation, authenticity, and talent of each artist.

“Our advocacy is for them, to help them, it started with how do we help musicians, OPM artists to go further, hindi lang makilala dito but globally, it is to give them a platform,” she said.

The local artists shared they are looking forward to promoting uniquely Filipino music through their sounds and stories.

“Magandang way siya sa panahon ngayon na laganap OPM, sa Lirico po, naglalabas kami songs na makakapag anyaya sa tao, lalo na Gen-Z, na ma-enjoy nila,” Lirico member, 19-year old Nicole said.

“Marami na nakikinig pero mas maganda mas mapayabong natin OPM,” she added.