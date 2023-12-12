Soon-to-wed couple Catriona Gray and Sam Milby were among those spotted in the Christmas party of talent agency Cornerstone.

Also part of the celebration were the likes of Kapamilya star Piolo Pascual, husband and wife tandem John Prats and Isabel Oli, host Gretchen Ho, and actor Empoy Marquez, among others.

Gray and Milby are set to tie the knot next year. They announced their engagement last February.

The two celebrities first met in 2012, but were romantically linked in late 2019. They went public with their relationship in mid-2020.