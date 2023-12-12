LOOK: BTS' Jimin, Jungkook show military-ready buzzcut

BTS' Jimin and Jungkook, who are enlisting for their mandatory military service on Dec. 12, 2023. Photo: @bts_twt/X

K-pop superstars Jimin and Jungkook of BTS showed off on Tuesday their military-approved buzzcut in photos posted to mark the beginning of the duo's mandatory service.

The photos were posted on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of BTS, with a purple heart emoji — representing the band's color — displayed in the caption.

In one of the photos, Jimin and Jungkook are joined by bandmates J-Hope and Suga, who reportedly sent them off to their military training camp in the Yeoncheon county.

Jimin and Jungkook are the final members of BTS to enlist in the military, resulting in the entire seven-piece act being on hiatus due to their conscription.

All able-bodied men in South Korea must serve at least 18 months in the military.

Jin, the oldest member, enlisted last, year while J-Hope and Suga joined earlier this year. Two more members, RM and V, entered their military training camp on Monday.

BTS is eyeing to resume group activities by 2025, label Big Hit Music earlier said.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO