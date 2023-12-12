Kathryn Bernardo's mom clears network transfer rumors

MANILA -- After their publicized breakup, a handful of rumors have surfaced about Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, including the status of their contracts with the network.

A number of vlogs and blind items have alleged that Bernardo is being courted by other networks and would be leaving ABS-CBN soon.

ABS-CBN News messaged Kathryn's mother Min Bernardo and asked if there's truth to the rumor. Her response when asked if her daughter will switch networks was an emphatic "Nooooo."

Min explained that the rumors are just because of Kathryn's breakup with Padilla.

She reiterates: "Hindi siya aalis ng Kapamilya network!"

Bernardo is coming off a successful run of "A Very Good Girl," where she co-starred with Dolly de Leon. She is now set to work on her next solo project, "Elena 1944," a historical film set in the Japanese occupation. Cameras will roll under the direction of Olivia Lamasan in 2024.

Lately, Kathryn has been uploading stories on her Instagram account where she is seen spending time with friends and family in her brand new house.

