Jang Dong-yoon in a still from the trailer of Korean romance drama 'Like Flowers in Sand.' Screenshot from video on Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel

South Korean actor Jang Dong-yoon plays a ssireum (Korean wrestling) prodigy in the upcoming romance drama "Like Flowers in Sand," which is set to stream on Netflix beginning Dec. 20.

The series revolves around Jang's character, the promising athlete Baek-du, who "finds himself ready to quit [his sport] until he reencounters an old friend who reignites his passion," Netflix said.

On Monday, the streaming platform also released a trailer for the series, which opens with Baek-du in a phone call, expressing his interest to retire from ssireum.

Baek-du eventually meets and develops a close relationship with a character played by actress Lee Ju-myoung, based on the trailer.

Jang is known for playing the titular character in the 2019 historical drama "The Tale of Nokdu," while Lee previously played model student Ji Seung-wan in the 2022 youth series "Twenty-Five Twenty-One."

