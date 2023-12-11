Janella Salvador highlights value of history with 'Mallari'

Janella Salvador. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — With her Metro Manila Film Festival movie "Mallari" set to be in cinemas in the holidays, Janella Salvador stressed the value of knowing the country's history.

Salvador plays the role of Agnes, a doctor who happens to be the fiance of Piolo Pascual's present character.

"It's more of interesting din to find out na may ganito pala tayong side ng history. This movie kasi is inspired by the very first recorded serial killer in Philippines which many people don't know was a priest," the actress told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

"Medyo interesting talaga siya and I think that people are aware of the history na ganito," she added.

Salvador noted how detailed the film was.

"Actually 'yun nga, 'yung initial reaction ko nga was kinabahan ako kasi first of all makaka-work ko si Papa P. sinasabi ko naman 'yun palagi but when I read the script, I saw how detailed it was," Salvador said.

"The story stuck with me until the next day. Hindi ko siya makalimutan and that's one of the factors why sabi ko na ang ganda, I think hindi ko siya dapat palampasin," she added.

The true crime genre has stirred commentary online after the release of the Netflix series "Dahmer," which recounts the past of serial killer and sex offender Jeffrey Dahmer.

"Mallari" is one of the 10 film entries for the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival.

RELATED VIDEO: