'Five Breakups and a Romance' earnings reach P100M

MANILA — The romance-drama “Five Breakups and a Romance” has earned P100 million in the box office, Cornerstone Entertainment announced Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Cornerstone Entertainment thanked viewers for their support.

"Sa lahat ng nanood, sa Pilipinas man o abroad, maraming maraming salamat!" Cornerstone Entertainment said.

"Five Breakups and a Romance" revolves around the ups and downs in the romance of the two lead characters, portrayed by Montes and Richards.

Montes was last seen on television when she starred with her long-time boyfriend Coco Martin in "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," which ended last year.

RELATED VIDEOS:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC