JK Labajo (left) and SunKissed Lola. Instagram/@juankarlos, @sunkissedlolamusic

MANILA -- Two hits from the Philippines are among the most searched songs on Google worldwide this year.

At sixth place is "Ere" by singer-songwriter JK Labajo, which is also the first Filipino song to debut on the Spotify Global chart.

Just recently, Labajo confirmed that "Ere" is inspired by his breakup with beauty queen Maureen Wroblewitz.

Meanwhile, "Pasilyo" by the breakout band SunKissed Lola ranked ninth in Google's most searched songs globally.

At the top of the list is "アイドル" (Idol) by the Japanese duo Yoasobi, followed by "Try That In A Small Town" by Jason Aldean and "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" by Shakira and Bizarrap.

Other categories in Google's Year in Search for 2023 include personalities, places, movies, TV shows, and games.

Internet users can also check out search trends in their respective countries, but data from the Philippines have yet to be available as of writing.

Below is the complete list of this year's most searched songs on Google globally:

1. アイドル (Idol) - Yoasobi

2. Try That In A Small Town - Jason Aldean

3. Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 - Shakira and Bizarrap

4. Unholy - Sam Smith and Kim Petras

5. Cupid - FIFTY FIFTY

6. Ere - Juan Karlos

7. Kill Bill - SZA

8. Rich Men North of Richmond - Oliver Anthony

9. Pasilyo - SunKissed Lola

10. Seven - Jungkook