K-pop groups BTS, left, and Blackpink. Photos from artists' official Instagram accounts



As K-pop piqued the interest of a global audience in the past decades, it comes as no surprise that top acts BTS and Blackpink emerged as the most searched musical groups in Google's 25-year history.

The search engine company dropped late Monday a video of "the most searched moments of all time," which named BTS and Blackpink as the most searched boy and girl bands, respectively.

If the last 25 years have taught us anything, the next 25 will change everything. Here’s to the most searched moments of all time. #YearInSearch pic.twitter.com/MdrXC4ILtr — Google (@Google) December 11, 2023

Debuting in 2013, BTS has become a global cultural phenomenon, selling out stadiums around the world and dominating key music charts in the United States while raking in billions for South Korea's economy and building a massive fan base known as ARMY.

On Tuesday, however, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook began their mandatory military service, resulting in the entire seven-piece act going on hiatus for their conscription.

Blackpink, on the other hand, debuted in 2016 and has been dubbed by Rolling Stone as the "world's biggest girl group."

Recently, all four Blackpink members renewed their exclusive contracts with label YG Entertainment to extend their group activities.

Meanwhile, global superstar Beyoncé had the most searched performance, while Taylor Swift is the most searched songwriter, based on Google's video.

