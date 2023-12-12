Photo from Ariana Grande's Instagram account.

American pop superstar Ariana Grande treated fans with a new version of her Christmas hit "Santa Tell Me" on Monday.

The "naughty version" of the track features a change in the bridge which goes:

"Oh, I wanna have him beside me, like oh-woo-oh ... On the 25th, by that fireplace, oh-woo-oh," the track released in 2015 goes.

The new lyrics goes like:" Oh, I wanna let him unwrap me, like, oh-ooh, oh ... Get on top of him, by that fireplace, oh-ooh, oh."

@arianagrande Santa Tell Me (Naughty Version) out now ♡ 🦌 (after all these years) 😭🥹 here it is at last! love you all so much i hope you enjoy ♬ original sound - arianagrande

Grande said she has waited years to release the new version of the song.

"(After all these years) here it is at last! ... love you all so much ... I hope you enjoy," she said in a TikTok post.

The original version of "Santa Tell Me" is currently at the No. 18 spot of the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week.

"Santa Tell Me" is included in Grande's second Christmas extended play "Christmas & Chill" released in 2015.

Grande recently hinted her music comeback with some fans speculating that she is set to release a new album.

