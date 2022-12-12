You can livestream the Eraserheads concert for P650

The Eraserheads’ December 22 concert will be the members’ ‘final reunion’ in the Philippines, according to organizers. Ant Savvy Creatives

MANILA — Do you want to watch the Eraserheads reunion concert live but didn’t score tickets or can’t go to the venue? Fret not.

You can now opt to livestream the entire show, as producers announced Monday pay-per-view access for fans based in the Philippines.

The “Huling El Bimbo” show will be available to watch live via the Smart LiveStream app, formerly known as GigaPlay, the telecoms giant said. Fans in the Philippines can secure virtual tickets early for P650.

The livestream offering comes on the heels of the launch of Smart Live, which gives Smart subscribers access to live happenings, including concerts and sports events.

“Huling El Bimbo,” billed as the last stage reunion of the Eraserheads in the Philippines, will be held on December 22 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City.

Fans of the Eraserheads outside the Philippines, meanwhile, can similarly watch the concert via iWantTFC, live and on-demand with 48 hours access, for US$29.99.

Aside from the band’s iconic discography, concertgoers can look forward to a spectacle, with a drone show as well as a hologram of the late Francis Magalona lined up. The Eraserheads will also be joined by an 18-piece orchestra.

