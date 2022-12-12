Reunion? IV of Spades, Unique cross paths, pose for pic

MANILA — Nearly five years after their quartet became a trio, IV of Spades reunited Monday with its former vocalist — at least for a photo — in an apparent indication of friendly ties among them.

The photo of Zild Benitez, Blaster Silonga, Badjao de Castro, and Unique Salonga was posted by concert director Paolo Valenciano on Facebook.

Referring to his selfie with the four who originally comprised IV of Spades, Valenciano said, “May nag reunion dito sa rehearsals ng Eheads reunion.”

“I swear, me right now,” he added, with mindblown emojis.

Valenciano was referring to the preparation of the iconic rock band Eraserheads for its “Huling El Bimbo” concert to be held on December 22.

The image of IV of Spades with Salonga spurred speculation of their own reunion or music collaboration, with some surmising it could be related to the Eraserheads show.

Valeciano, however, was quick to quash those talks, as he replied to comments on his post: “No po, nanood lang sila ng rehearsal.”

Salonga, whose hits with IV of Spades include “Mundo” and “Hey Barbara,” departed the group in May 2018 to pursue a solo career. The remaining three members went on as a trio, before announcing mid-2020 that they would go on an indefinite hiatus.

Both Benitez and Silonga have since released their respective solo album.

