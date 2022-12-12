Dolly de Leon portrays Abigail, a luxury yacht cleaning lady who becomes a leader figure among the marooned passengers, in the Ruben Östlund film ‘Triangle of Sadness.’ Screenshot

It’s one international recognition after the other for Filipino actress Dolly de Leon, who scored Monday a Golden Globe nomination for her widely praised performance in the Palme d’Or-winning “Triangle of Sadness.”

De Leon is in the running for Best Supporting Actress (Motion Picture) in the 80th Golden Globe Awards, which will be held on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

De Leon is nominated alongside Angela Bassett for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Kerry Condon for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Jamie Lee Curtis for “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” and Carey Mulligan for “She Said.”

The Golden Globes nod for de Leon came just a day after she clinched the Best Supporting Actress trophy in the 2022 Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards for the same role in “Triangle of Sadness.”

Earlier, she also got a nomination in the equivalent category in the 2022 Satellite Awards, organized by the International Press Academy.

In “Triangle of Sadness,” de Leon portrays Abigail, a toilet cleaner at a luxury yacht who, thanks to her skills, becomes the leader figure among the mega-privileged passengers when they get stranded on an island.

Since the Cannes premiere of the Ruben Östlund film, de Leon has been earning raves for her performance, and has been a staple in predictions for an Oscar nomination.

Countless doors have also opened for de Leon, a stage veteran who had mostly been known for her supporting roles on the small and big screens. For one, she signed up with a US talent agency in June, and is expected to essay more international roles.

