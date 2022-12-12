Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Star Music has released the music video for Angela Ken's latest single "Payapa Lang."

Directed by Raymark King Bingcang, the more than three-minute video is now available on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

The music video also features former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates Ashley del Mundo, Kyzha Villalino and Crismar Menchavez.



"Payapa Lang," the key track to Ken's first-ever album, according to ABS-CBN Star Music, was released in various music streaming platforms last November 4.

Early this year, Ken released "Dagdag Na Alaala," which is a follow-up to her song "It's Okay Not To Be Okay."

Ken is one of the artists of ABS-CBN's record label Star Music.

Ken, who hails from Imus, Cavite, shot to fame for her song "Ako Naman Muna."

