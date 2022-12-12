ABS-CBN looking for new child stars for 'Batang Quiapo'

MANILA, Philippines -- ABS-CBN is searching for the next child stars to follow the footsteps of Onyok Pineda.

Dreamscape Entertainment announced on Monday that it is looking for a girl and boy who will be part of the upcoming series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

The search is open to children who are 5 to 9 years old.

Those who are interested may send their details and video materials for initial screening to ccmprodaudition@gmail.com.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" is the upcoming offering of ABS-CBN starring Coco Martin and Lovi Poe, the daughter of the late King of Action Fernando Poe Jr..

It will also star veteran actress and former ABS-CBN president Charo Santos-Concio.

The modern retelling of the 1986 film will be produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, the same ABS-CBN production unit behind “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” and Martin’s own CCM Film Productions.



Poe will be paired for the first time with Martin in the remake. The two are confirmed to portray love interests, while Santos-Concio will portray the lead actor’s grandmother.

The original “Batang Quiapo” centered on Baldo (FPJ), a former pickpocket who becomes reformed after his time behind bars. Returning to Quiapo, he is asked by a young pickpocket, Maria (Maricel Soriano), to teach her his ways, but instead he attempts to put her on the right path.

“FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” is targeted for a 2023 release.