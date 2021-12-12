MANILA — Alexa Ilacad, Anji Salvacion, Brenda Mage, Eian Rances, Jordan Andrews and KD Estrada are the latest batch of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10" housemates to be nominated for eviction.

The list of nominees were revealed Sunday night after the housemates had a face-to-face nomination.



The six housemates are now up for eviction after receiving the highest number of votes from their fellow housemates.

Ilacad received 9 points, Brenda and Estrada both received 5 points, both Rances and Salvacion received 3 points, while Andrews received 2 points.

It was Andrews' first time to get nominated, while the rest have been nominated at least once in previous weeks.

You have the Power to Vote!



To VOTE VIA KUMU: Go to Kumu campaigns and choose Vote to Save or Vote to Evict a Housemate.



To VOTE VIA SMS: Text BBS ALEXA/ ANJI/ BRENDA/ EIAN/ JORDAN/ KD to Save or Text BBE ALEXA/ ANJI/ BRENDA/ EIAN/ JORDAN/ KD to Evict and send to 2366 pic.twitter.com/dvdyadafUs — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) December 12, 2021

On Saturday, Shanaia Gomez and Benedix Ramos became the latest evictees.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.