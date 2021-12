MANILA - Even after welcoming a baby together, Mccoy De Leon and Elisse Joson are not in a rush to get married.

In an interview with Push, de Leon admitted they have talked about it but they agreed on prioritizing baby Felize first.

“Lagi naming pinag-uusapan ni Elisse yan. Pero lagi naming binabanggit sa sarili namin na dapat maging praktikal lang kami. Siyempre, ‘di rin biro ang manganak lalo na ngayon pandemya, kailangang mag-ipon,” he said.

“Siguro soon. Wala namang problema do’n. Darating din naman tayo do’n. Kailangan lang siguro talaga naming paghandaan yon,” he added.

De Leon said it’s also better to ask questions like this to Joson, saying, “Hindi naman ako ang sasagot, ako naman ang magtatanong kasi ako yung magpu-propose."

For now, de Leon is keen on working harder to be able to provide for his family financially.

“Matinding responsibility 'yan on my part kaya kailangan kong mas maging masipag,” he said.

When asked to describe how his life has changed so far, he said, “Masasabi ko lang, masayang-masaya ako sa buhay ko ngayon. Ibang-iba, ibang turning point ito. Kumbaga, nagkaroon lalo ng direksiyon.”

De Leon, 26, and Joson, 25, introduced their firstborn, Felize, in the October 31 episode of “Pinoy Big Brother,” the reality show where they first met and became romantically involved in 2016.

