Karla Estrada refers to Kathryn as her 'future daughter-in-law'

MANILA - Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo already have the seal of approval of the actor’s mom, actress Karla Estrada, should they finally decide to get married.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga for the latter’s vlog, Estrada referred to Bernardo as her “future daughter-in-law” saying she is hoping the two are heading that way.

“Oo naman kasi napakaswerte na ng anak ko kay Kathryn na very responsible,” she said.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC

“Ang maganda kasi sa kanila, nag-mature sila sa loob ng relationship, nag-grow. Ang hirap noon ha,” she said. “Marami ding pagsubok iyan. Pero okay na rin kasi kung naging perfect iyan, kung may dumating na hindi maganda, baka hindi ma-handle.”

In an interview last year, Padilla said he hopes to marry Bernardo within the next five years.

“My dream wedding would be a beach wedding… Ang nakikita ko talaga after three or four years, basta before ako mag-30, iyon ang gusto ko,” he said.

“Ayoko masyado patagalin na umabot na sa range ng 30s, kasi ‘pag tumapak na sa 30, ang bilis na naman, eh. Sana before 30, maging swabe na ang lahat at matuloy ang kasal.”

Bernardo, for her part, said: “Before 30? Yeah, iyon naman talaga ‘yung deal namin. May ilang panahon pa kami before we turn 30. Actually, iyon naman talaga ‘yung plan. Of course, agree.”

The two have been together for over nine years now.