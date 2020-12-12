Why Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano kept engagement a secret

MANILA — After four years of ups and downs, highs and lows, tears and laughter, Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano finally locked their relationship up and are all set to give it a “YES.”

The couple took to Instagram Saturday afternoon to post pictures from their pre-nuptial photoshoot with the caption “YES” and the hashtag “#JessGotLucky”, a confirmation that Mendiola finally gave her big yes to Manzano’s proposal to get married.

In their very first interview after the announcement, Mendiola and Manzano revealed that the proposal happened during the first week of October and it was not even planned. They even described it as “totally unexpected” and were too shy to share specific details.

A vlog narrating the whole journey of the proposal is being prepared to give their fans and followers the perfect picture to describe what and how it happened.

So why did they keep it a secret for more than two months?

“Everyone is congratulating us, kahit ‘yung mga hindi namin kilala naiiyak sila kasi nakita nila ang journey ng relationship namin ever since from the beginning. Pero alam mo nakakatuwa din na naitago namin for a long time, parang we had this small bubble na meron tayong secret,” Mendiola said.

Manzano revealed that they even contemplated over not sharing the news at all and had planned to keep it to themselves. But then again, they realized that they just had to share the great news to their friends, extended families in showbiz, fans and all.

“Ang sarap din kasi na it was between us lang, pero ang sarap din na the whole world is happy for us, so it’s a mix of feelings,” Manzano said.

For Mendiola, the proposal was an enchanting moment that she will remember forever.

There’s even a bigger story about the engagement ring, but they intend to share more details about it on their upcoming vlog.

Mendiola did tease that it’s her “dream ring,” saying that she has been telling Manzano about it —the design, the size and even how it would fit in her ring finger.

But it was that “down on his knees’ moment that totally swept Mendiola off her feet.

“The moment na luluhod na siya tapos titignan ka na niya sa mata, tapos sasabihin niya ‘yung mga bagay na pinapangako niya sa ‘yo and when he finally asks you that question na, ‘Will you marry me?’ Hindi ka na makakasalita, I was so shocked. Finally ‘pag nasuot mo na ‘yung ring eto na pala ‘yun, he’s really the one na," she said.

Mendiola added: “Lahat ng pinagdaanan namin both smiles and cries, led to this moment!”

Admittedly, there were a lot of pressure to settle down coming from their familes, friends and fans, to which Mendiola jokingly quipped: “Matanda na siya (Manzano) at marrying age na.”

But Manzano waited for the right time, Mendiola said.

“He respected my timeline also, when we got together kasi, hindi ko naman sinasabi na matanda na siya, (laughs) medyo malaki ‘yung age gap namin, pero we work well kasi, kaya sinasabi ng ibang tao na marrying age na siya,” she added.

But the most important question is —when is the wedding?

True to his comedic nature, Manzano joked: “Pagkatapos ng interview na ‘to, si father nandiyan na, ready na ang lahat, ‘yung mga kaibigan namin…”

“We are looking at next year, mid next year. Andami naming mga kaibigan na nagkaroon ng long engagement, some of our friends are telling us na best advice that we could give you is wag na kayo mag long engagement, if you can plan it shorter, do it," Mendiola replied.

One of their concerns is the safety of their parents. Like any other couple, they want their parents to be present in that once-in-a-lifetime moment of exchanging “I do’s”.

They are both hoping that the pandemic threat to their health would whiff away by the time they get married. Details are still under wraps but from the initial information we received —it’s going to be a destination wedding.