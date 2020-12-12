WATCH: Alex G, fiancé Mikee show off site of future home

MANILA — “Dito kami titira, ayan na, gawang-gawa na siya,” Alex Gonzaga joked, as she stood in front of a huge house that’s being demolished.

This was how she began her vlog this past week about her showing off the site of her “future home” with fiancé Mikee Morada.

In the more than 9-minute clip, which now has 1.8 million views, Gonzaga took her fans around the property, which was a gift from Morada’s parents to them. They said that they decided to rebuild the home instead of just refurbishing it as it was already 30 years old.

“Ngayon parang naisip namin touch move, ayoko na pala i-demolish, pakibalik,” Gonzaga quipped.

You can check out the full video below:

It was last December when Gonzaga and Morada got engaged, revealing it via a vlog.

The couple have been together for four years and in celebrating their anniversary last month, Gonzaga wrote: “When the time is right, I, the Lord will make it happen. Four years until forever with you by God’s grace.”