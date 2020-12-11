Vlogger Zeinab Harake announces she’s expecting first child with rapper Skusta Clee

MANILA — As her title suggests, it was quite a birthday surprise from Zeinab Harake, one of the country’s most popular vloggers.

Not only did she reveal in her newest video, uploaded this Friday, that she and rapper Daryl Ruiz (aka Skusta Clee), whom she has had an on-and-off relationship for years, were back together, she also shared that they are expecting their first child.

It was back in July when they first started dating again, Harake said, and that it was last October when they learned that she’s pregnant.

“October 6 ko nalaman na preggy ako,” she recalled.

“Nung nalaman ko ‘yun, actually nakapag-settle naman na kami ni Daryl sa isa't isa. Dito na siya sa akin nag-i-stay nun bago pa namin malaman na buntis ako nun.”

"After nun, inayos na muna namin lahat ng problema sa family ko. Kinausap niyan yung mama ko, yung mga kapatid ko, yung daddy ko, sa lahat ng friends namin, sa team ko, sa team niya, sa family niya,” she added.

She went to explain how depression kept her from sharing the news earlier with her fans, before assuring them that she doesn’t see her pregnancy as a “mistake.”

“Gusto kong sabihin na hindi ito mistake, hindi ito karma. Blessing ito galing kay God, and ito yung pinakamagandang regalong, natanggap ko ngayong birthday ko,” she said.

“And ito yung pinakamagandang regalong natanggap ko ngayong birthday ko. Sa 22 years na nabubuhay ako, ngayon lang ako nakaramdam ng excitement.

She closed the video by apologizing to her fans who might have been disappointed with her announcement.

“Alam ko hindi ko kailangang magpaliwanag, hindi ko kailangang mag-sorry. Pero nandito ako para lang ma-clear na lahat kasi ayoko na din po talaga ng stress. Pa-birthday na lang at pamasko niyo na lang sa akin,” she asked.

Harake has more than 8.3 million subscribers on YouTube, while Skusta Clee has a number of hits to his name, including “Dance With You,” “Kung Tayo,” and “Zebbiana.”