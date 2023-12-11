Zack Snyder took decades to make 'Rebel Moon'

A scene from 'Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire.' Netflix

TOKYO -- American film director Zack Snyder revealed that his upcoming film “Rebel Moon” was an original story which he conceptualized decades ago.

“I conceptualized 'Rebel Moon' way back in 1977, I’m a big fan of 'Star Wars' and 'Seven Samurai,' those were just some of my inspirations in making this sci-fi film,” Snyder said.

Snyder, the filmmaker behind "Justice League," "300," "Man of Steel," and "Army of the Dead," presented “Rebel Moon” in a press conference in Tokyo, Japan.

Accompanying Snyder was his wife and co-producer Deborah Snyder and the cast of “Rebel Moon” led by “The Mummy” and “Kingsman: the Secret Service” actress Sofia Boutella, who plays Kora.

The film also stars “Game of Thrones” and “Deadpool” star Ed Skrein as the villain Admiral Atticus Noble, and Korean actress Bae Doona as Nemesis.

"Rebel Moon" boasts of a star-studded cast which also includes "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Djimon Hounsou, "Sons of Anarchy" star Charlie Hunnam, and Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins as the voice of the robot named Jimmy.

Snyder said the film will be divided into two parts -- “Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire" which will drop on Netflix on December 22, and "Rebel Moon: Part 2 - The Scargiver" which will debut in April 2024.