Why '(K)ampon' was pulled out from MMFF 2019

Photo from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — The cast of "(K)ampon" recalled their casting issues which led to the film's pullout from the roster of the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

Originally, "(K)ampon" was supposed to be topbilled by Kris Aquino and Derek Ramsey but because of scheduling conflicts, Ramsay had to be replaced by Gabby Concepcion.

The producers of the film missed the deadline and eventually had to back out.

In "(K)ampon," Ramsey plays Clark, who is married to Eileen (played by Beauty Gonzalez). After eight years of marriage, they're still childless, until they met a little girl who came knocking at their door claiming to be Clark's child.

Despite the unexpected situation, the wife accepts the child and temporarily fosters her while figuring out the next steps.

That's when strange occurrences started to unfold around the couple's life -- with ominous voices, visions of death and rebirth and night stalkers.

Gonzalez doesn't mind that she was the second choice for the role after Aquino.

"I don't mind. I took it as a challenge. She (Kris) is known as a horror queen, and I took it as challenge na sana I can do better than her and I can bring my best into the project," she said.

Meanwhile, Quantum Films producer Joji Alonso revealed that the character of Clark in the movie was tailor-fitted for Ramsey.

"Laki ng pasasalamat ko kay Derek. Nung ginagawa namin itong script na ito it was intended for him. Emotions, psychologically talagang swak na swak kay Clark," she said.

Ramsay, for his part, broke his showbiz hiatus to do this film, as requested by his Alonso, who is also his godmother.

Zeinab Harake and Nico Antonio are also part of the film but director King Palisoc said among all the cast members, he was particularly scared and challenged by the child star Erin Espiritu.

To make sure that the child is briefed and debriefed before and after scenes, the team hired an acting coach and psychologist for Espiritu.

"We had to make sure na 'yung proseso namin ng paggawa namin ng pelikula has to be safe for the child," Palisoc said.

"(K)ampon" will be shown in cinemas as part of this year's MMFF on December 25.

