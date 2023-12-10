TikTok PH honors standout content creators

Personalities grace the Best of TikTok Creators Night 2023 at Rizal Park Hotel in Manila on December 10, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The biggest names on the TikTok Philippines social media platform gathered once again at its anticipated Creators Night 2023 on Sunday.



Adorned in avant-garde outfits, content creators showcased their unique styles while strutting down the red carpet.



Many attendees took the opportunity to highlight their advocacies during the event.



Creators Night also featured #BestofTikTokPH, showcasing the most memorable and distinctive stories that exhibited the innate talent and creativity of Filipino content creators.



Celebrities and content creators were recognized, including actress Marian Rivera, who was named Breakthrough Star of the Year.



Daniel Laudit (@danlaudit) and Eric "Eruption" Tai (@ericuptionta) emerged as breakout stars, while P-Pop superstar SB19 (@officialsb19), Gabbi Garcia (@garcia.gabbi), and Yeng Constantino (@yengconstantino) were honored as Philippine Artists of the Year.



Notable on the social media platform were Rivera's iconic dance video, Kirby Quimado (@kirbyquimado)’s DIY bread roll recipe, and Juju Imao (@jujumaoo)’s innovative way of eating chicharon with guacamole.



The most popular content included "Cupid – Twin Ver – Sped Up Version" by K-Pop group FIFTY FIFTY, "If We Ever Broke Up" by Mae Stephens, and “What It Is (Block Boy)” by Doechii.



Content creators also assured their followers of more entertaining and informative videos.



"More pasabog like my outfit ang hopefully more projects" said Andrea So (@andweaso).

Meanwhile, Phillip Te Hernandez, also known as Davao Conyo and journalist Jacque Manabat thanked their followers.



"I would like to say thank you because they take the time to sit down and actually watch my content," said Hernandez.



"Napakasaya ng TikTok experience ko lalo na at nagagamit ko ang platform para magpahayag ng mga tamang impormasyon sa tamang oras sa tamang panahon," said Manabat.



TikTok also thanked thousands of creators that continue to flood the popular social media platform with interesting content.



"Year on TikTok 2023 is a way for us to honor some of the standout moments that have happened on TikTok throughout the year. It's a window into stories that have inspired, entertained, and educated over 1 billion people around the world. Thank you for another year of bringing joy to our community and sharing your creativity with us," said Adam Presser, TikTok's head of operations.

RELATED VIDEO