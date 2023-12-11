LOOK: 'Mallari' stars hold motorcade, fan event in Lipa

Photo courtesy of Star Magic

LIPA CITY -- The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2023 entry "Mallari," which premieres in Philippine theaters on Christmas Day, thrilled fans in Lipa, Batangas last Friday.

With their phones up, cheers loud, and smiles wide, Batangueños warmly welcomed Kapamilya stars Piolo Pascual and Janella Salvador, as well as the cast and crew of the film “Mallari,” the much-anticipated movie from Mentorque Productions in cooperation with Cleverminds.

Also part of the motorcade promoting the horror flick was Mentorque producer John Bryan Diamante and supervising producer Omar Sortijas.

A mall show was then held after the motorcade where fans, including various fan groups like JoshNella Official Rizal Chapter and JaneNella Trendsetter, gathered to support their favorite stars.

Guests like Ron Angeles, Angelie Sanoy, Audrey Alquiroz, Tommy Alejandrino, and young talents John Ventura, James Clarence Fajardo, and Ali Abatayo, along with the lively host Inah Evans, were also a hit with the Lipa audience.

Directed by Derick Cabrido and written by Enrico C. Santos, "Mallari" will be featured in the Parade of the Stars on December 16, starting in Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, and concluding at Peoples Park in Valenzuela City, presented by the Metro Manila Development Authority, in charge of MMFF 2023.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC