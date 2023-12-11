JC Santos happy to be in another MMFF entry with 'Mallari'

MANILA -- There are three reasons JC Santos accepted the horror film "Mallari."

The first one was the team of director Derick Cabrido and Mentorque Productions with Cleverminds Inc. Second was the script of Enrico Santos and third was working with actor Piolo Pascual.

“He’s the epitome of a walking disciplined guy,” Santos told ABS-CBN News. “I experienced working with him. I came from theater and I know my lines well. But whenever I’m with him, I missed a lot of my lines. He’s a different guy. He gives everything to you. He’s so generous.

“It works so well no matter whatever he does onscreen. As an artist, I have so much respect for the person. As an artist, it is such a privilege to be working with him.”

In "Mallari," Santos plays Father Lucas, a deacon who’s a childhood friend of Jonathan (the second character of Piolo) who will help him uncover his past.

The horror thriller is one of the 10 official entries in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

“I think loving can be a curse if it is done excessively,” said Santos. “The right amount of everything is good, whatever it is you need to give. But anything excessive is bad. I don’t think it’s a curse.”

The Christmas holidays will be undoubtedly busy for Santos, who will do mall shows, a theater tour, and the MMFF parade to promote “Mallari.”

He also participated in the film’s first fan-con in a mall. “I’ve never been to a fan-con before,” Santos said. “I’m taking it as a celebration for me to celebrate my team here in ‘Mallari’ with Mentorque Productions.

“I want to tell people the standard that Mentorque gave us as artists, at the time we were shooting ‘Mallari.’ Mentorque gave us everything we needed. We were so comfortable throughout the shoot. Not just me, but all of the staff.

“I think sila ang nag-set ng standards. I was treated so well and I’ve been telling that to friends, co-actors and other people. I found a home with Mentorque. I know that they are going to be doing a lot more amazing, great and incredible materials in the future.”

Santos is fortunate to always get a great material for the MMFF. He did Chris Martinez’s “Meant To Beh” in 2017, and Nuel Naval’s “Miracle in Cell No. 7” in 2019 and “Family Matters” in 2022.

“I’m actually so excited about ‘Mallari’,” Santos admitted. “I want to bring all my friends to watch. I will invite once ‘Mallari’ opens in theaters. I’m speechless. I’m so thrilled.”

This holiday season, with the MMFF around, Santos opts to do a staycation during the holidays.

“My wife and I will probably do a lot of staycations since we don’t have a nanny,” Santos offered. “I bring her with me every time I need to do something so I can also help her take care of the baby. This time, we’ll be in Tagaytay.”

For 2024, Santos wants to portray more out-of-the-box characters in films and even onstage. “I want to do more projects with Mentorque and Cleverminds and hopefully, even with Warner Bros.”

Santos is not quitting showbiz yet, like what he earlier said at the start of the pandemic when he married his partner.

“I found my home with Necessary Theater with Bart Guingona. This 2023, they staged the two-hander 'Red.'

“We’ll be doing a lot of theater, while I also act onscreen,” Santos said.