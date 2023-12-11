Hashtags' Zeus, Nikko, Kid star in Darryl Yap's new movie

MANILA -- Hashtags members and real-life friends Zeus Collins, Nikko Natividad, and Kid Yambao made audiences laugh and cry in Darryl Yap’s new movie “Para Kang Papa Mo” under Viva Films.

A celebrity screening for the movie was held Sunday at Viva Cafe in Quezon City.

Yap’s 15th film is a heartwarming story about the strong bond and relationship between a father and son, highlighting the meaning of brotherhood and their struggles, sacrifices, and small wins done in touching conversations and simple executions.

Making the film more relatable, the Hashtags members delivered honest acting, not overdoing every scene. Their strong bond as real-life friends made the film more believable.

In the light-hearted, fun comedy-drama movie, Collins enjoyed his role as the strong, fun, and energetic brother and friend. The film also featured his dancing skills.

He described his role as the tough brother with a soft, loving heart. Collins expressed his gratitude to the director for giving him the opportunity to show his versatility as an actor.

Playing the character of Hermione, Natividad added life and color, sending a very important message to viewers that behind every colorful gay person is a story of hope, dream, and love for family.

Natividad told the viewers to reach their personal dreams with love and faith.

Another Hashtags member in Yap’s movie is Yambao. His scene with Ruby Ruiz, Jao Mapa, Eric Fructuoso, and Mark Anthony Fernandez showcased his acting ability.

Yambao’s acting scene was quiet yet powerful and the attendees were impressed and asked for more emotional scenes from him.

The last scene was a reminder that brotherhood is much deeper than simply having male friends you can drink with or watch sports with.

A brotherhood reminds you that you are not alone. It is okay to have bad days, feel weak, or break down. Your brotherhood friends are there to offer advice and support.