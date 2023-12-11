'Barbie,' 'Succession' lead Golden Globe nominees

"Barbie" and "Succession" led the film and TV categories, respectively, as they both got 9 nominations at the 81st Golden Globe Awards revealed Monday.
"Barbie" edged "Oppenheimer" as the most-nominated movie, with the latter taking 8 nods. Meanwhile, "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "Poor Things" both got 7 nominations, and "Past Lives" had five.
"Succession" was followed by "The Bear" and "Only Murders in the Building" both with 5 nods and "The Crown" with 4 nominations.
The awarding ceremony will be held on January 7, 2024.
Here is the list of nominees for the 81st Golden Globe Awards:
Best Motion Picture - Drama
"Anatomy of a Fall"
"Killers of the Flower Moon"
"Maestro"
"Oppenheimer"
"Past Lives"
"The Zone of Interest"
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
"Air"
"American Fiction"
"Barbie"
"The Holdovers"
"May December"
"Poor Things"
Best Motion Picture - Animated
"Boy and the Heron"
"Elemental"
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
"Suzume"
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"
"Wish"
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
"Barbie"
"Cinematic and Box Office Achievement"
"John Wick: Chapter 4"
"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1"
"Oppenheimer"
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour"
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
"Anatomy of a Fall"
"Fallen Leaves"
"Io Capitano"
"Past Lives"
"Society of the Snow"
"The Zone of Interest"
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Annette Bening ("Nyad")
Cailee Spaeny ("Priscilla")
Carey Mulligan ("Maestro")
Greta Lee ("Past Lives")
Lily Gladstone ("Killers of the Flower Moon")
Sandra Hüller ("Anatomy of a Fall")
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Andrew Scott ("All of Us Strangers")
Barry Keoghan ("Saltburn")
Bradley Cooper ("Maestro")
Cillian Murphy ("Oppenheimer")
Colman Domingo ("Rustin")
Leonardo DiCaprio ("Killers of the Flower Moon")
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Alma Pöysti ("Fallen Leaves")
Emma Stone ("Poor Things")
Fantasia Barrino ("The Color Purple (2023)")
Jennifer Lawrence ("No Hard Feelings")
Margot Robbie ("Barbie")
Natalie Portman ("May December")
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Jeffrey Wright ("American Fiction")
Joaquin Phoenix ("Beau is Afraid")
Matt Damon ("Air")
Nicolas Cage ("Dream Scenario")
Paul Giamatti ("The Holdovers")
Timothée Chalamet ("Wonka")
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Danielle Brooks ("The Color Purple (2023)")
Da’Vine Joy Randolph ("The Holdovers")
Emily Blunt ("Oppenheimer")
Jodie Foster ("Nyad")
Julianne Moore ("May December")
Rosamund Pike ("Saltburn")
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Charles Melton ("May December")
Mark Ruffalo ("Poor Things")
Robert De Niro ("Killers of the Flower Moon")
Robert Downey Jr. ("Oppenheimer")
Ryan Gosling ("Barbie")
Willem Dafoe ("Poor Things")
Best Director - Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper ("Maestro")
Greta Gerwig ("Barbie")
Yorgos Lanthimos ("Poor Things")
Christopher Nolan ("Oppenheimer")
Martin Scorsese ("Killers of the Flower Moon")
Celine Song ("Past Lives")
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach ("Barbie")
Tony McNamara ("Poor Things")
Christopher Nolan ("Oppenheimer")
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese ("Killers of the Flower Moon")
Celine Song ("Past Lives")
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari ("Anatomy of a Fall")
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Jerskin Fendrix ("Poor Things")
Ludwig Göransson ("Oppenheimer")
Joe Hisaishi ("The Boy and the Heron")
Mica Levi ("The Zone of Interest")
Daniel Pemberton ("Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse")
Robbie Robertson ("Killers of the Flower Moon")
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
"Addicted to Romance" (Bruce Springsteen) for "She Came to Me"
"Dance the Night" (Mark Ronson, Andrew Watt, Dua Lipa, and Caroline Ailin) for "Barbie"
"I'm Just Ken" (Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt) for "Barbie"
"Peaches" (Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond. and John Spiker) for
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"
"Road to Freedom" (Lenny Kravitz) for "Rustin"
"What Was I Made For?" (Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell) for "Barbie"
Best Television Series - Drama
"1923"
"The Crown"
"The Diplomat"
"The Last of Us"
"The Morning Show"
"Succession"
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
"Abbott Elementary"
"Barry"
"The Bear"
"Jury Duty"
"Only Murders in the Building"
"Ted Lasso"
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
"All the Light We Cannot See"
"Beef"
"Daisy Jones and the Six"
"Fargo"
"Fellow Travelers"
"Lessons in Chemistry"
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox – Succession as Logan Roy
Kieran Culkin – Succession as Roman Roy
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses as Jackson Lamb
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us as Joel Miller
Jeremy Strong – Succession as Kendall Roy
Dominic West – The Crown as Charles, Prince of Wales
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Helen Mirren – 1923 as Cara Dutton
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us as Ellie Williams
Keri Russell – The Diplomat as Katherine "Kate" Wyler
Sarah Snook – Succession as Siobhan "Shiv" Roy
Imelda Staunton – The Crown as Queen Elizabeth II of England
Emma Stone – The Curse as Whitney Siegel
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Miriam "Midge" Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary as Janine Teagues
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear as Sydney Adamu
Elle Fanning – The Great as Catherine the Great
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building as Mabel Mora
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face as Charlie Cale
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader – Barry as Barry Berkman
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building as Charles Haden-Savage
Jason Segel – Shrinking as Jimmy Laird
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building as Oliver Putnam
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso as Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & The Six as Margaret "Daisy" Jones
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry as Elizabeth Zott
Elizabeth Olsen – Love and Death as Candace "Candy" Montgomery
Juno Temple – Fargo as Dorothy "Dot" Lyon
Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers as Beverly Mantle / Elliot Mantle
Ali Wong – Beef as Amy Lau
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers as Hawkins "Hawk" Fuller
Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & the Six as Billy Dunne
Jon Hamm – Fargo as Sheriff Roy Tillman
Woody Harrelson – White House Plumbers as E. Howard Hunt
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves as Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun – Beef as Danny Cho
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown as Diana, Princess of Wales
Abby Elliott – The Bear as Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets as Misty Quigley
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession as Gerri Kellman
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building as Loretta Durkin
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso as Rebecca Welton
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show as Cory Ellison
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession as Tom Wambsgans
James Marsden – Jury Duty as himself
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich
Alan Ruck – Succession as Connor Roy
Alexander Skarsgård – Succession as Lukas Matsson
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Ricky Gervais – Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah – Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock – Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer – Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes – Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer
RELATED VIDEO:
Hollywood news, showbiz news, Succession, Barbie, celebrity news, movie, film, series, TV