'Barbie,' 'Succession' lead Golden Globe nominees

"Barbie" and "Succession" led the film and TV categories, respectively, as they both got 9 nominations at the 81st Golden Globe Awards revealed Monday.

"Barbie" edged "Oppenheimer" as the most-nominated movie, with the latter taking 8 nods. Meanwhile, "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "Poor Things" both got 7 nominations, and "Past Lives" had five.

"Succession" was followed by "The Bear" and "Only Murders in the Building" both with 5 nods and "The Crown" with 4 nominations.

The awarding ceremony will be held on January 7, 2024.

Here is the list of nominees for the 81st Golden Globe Awards:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Past Lives"

"The Zone of Interest"

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

"Air"

"American Fiction"

"Barbie"

"The Holdovers"

"May December"

"Poor Things"

Best Motion Picture - Animated

"Boy and the Heron"

"Elemental"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"Suzume"

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

"Wish"

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

"Barbie"

"John Wick: Chapter 4"

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1"

"Oppenheimer"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour"

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Fallen Leaves"

"Io Capitano"

"Past Lives"

"Society of the Snow"

"The Zone of Interest"

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Annette Bening ("Nyad")

Cailee Spaeny ("Priscilla")

Carey Mulligan ("Maestro")

Greta Lee ("Past Lives")

Lily Gladstone ("Killers of the Flower Moon")

Sandra Hüller ("Anatomy of a Fall")

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Andrew Scott ("All of Us Strangers")

Barry Keoghan ("Saltburn")

Bradley Cooper ("Maestro")

Cillian Murphy ("Oppenheimer")

Colman Domingo ("Rustin")

Leonardo DiCaprio ("Killers of the Flower Moon")

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Alma Pöysti ("Fallen Leaves")

Emma Stone ("Poor Things")

Fantasia Barrino ("The Color Purple (2023)")

Jennifer Lawrence ("No Hard Feelings")

Margot Robbie ("Barbie")

Natalie Portman ("May December")

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jeffrey Wright ("American Fiction")

Joaquin Phoenix ("Beau is Afraid")

Matt Damon ("Air")

Nicolas Cage ("Dream Scenario")

Paul Giamatti ("The Holdovers")

Timothée Chalamet ("Wonka")

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Danielle Brooks ("The Color Purple (2023)")

Da’Vine Joy Randolph ("The Holdovers")

Emily Blunt ("Oppenheimer")

Jodie Foster ("Nyad")

Julianne Moore ("May December")

Rosamund Pike ("Saltburn")

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Charles Melton ("May December")

Mark Ruffalo ("Poor Things")

Robert De Niro ("Killers of the Flower Moon")

Robert Downey Jr. ("Oppenheimer")

Ryan Gosling ("Barbie")

Willem Dafoe ("Poor Things")

Best Director - Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper ("Maestro")

Greta Gerwig ("Barbie")

Yorgos Lanthimos ("Poor Things")

Christopher Nolan ("Oppenheimer")

Martin Scorsese ("Killers of the Flower Moon")

Celine Song ("Past Lives")

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach ("Barbie")

Tony McNamara ("Poor Things")

Christopher Nolan ("Oppenheimer")

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese ("Killers of the Flower Moon")

Celine Song ("Past Lives")

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari ("Anatomy of a Fall")

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Jerskin Fendrix ("Poor Things")

Ludwig Göransson ("Oppenheimer")

Joe Hisaishi ("The Boy and the Heron")

Mica Levi ("The Zone of Interest")

Daniel Pemberton ("Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse")

Robbie Robertson ("Killers of the Flower Moon")

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

"Addicted to Romance" (Bruce Springsteen) for "She Came to Me"

"Dance the Night" (Mark Ronson, Andrew Watt, Dua Lipa, and Caroline Ailin) for "Barbie"

"I'm Just Ken" (Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt) for "Barbie"

"Peaches" (Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond. and John Spiker) for

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

"Road to Freedom" (Lenny Kravitz) for "Rustin"

"What Was I Made For?" (Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell) for "Barbie"

Best Television Series - Drama

"1923"

"The Crown"

"The Diplomat"

"The Last of Us"

"The Morning Show"

"Succession"

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

"Abbott Elementary"

"Barry"

"The Bear"

"Jury Duty"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso"

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

"All the Light We Cannot See"

"Beef"

"Daisy Jones and the Six"

"Fargo"

"Fellow Travelers"

"Lessons in Chemistry"

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox – Succession as Logan Roy

Kieran Culkin – Succession as Roman Roy

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses as Jackson Lamb

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us as Joel Miller

Jeremy Strong – Succession as Kendall Roy

Dominic West – The Crown as Charles, Prince of Wales

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Helen Mirren – 1923 as Cara Dutton

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us as Ellie Williams

Keri Russell – The Diplomat as Katherine "Kate" Wyler

Sarah Snook – Succession as Siobhan "Shiv" Roy

Imelda Staunton – The Crown as Queen Elizabeth II of England

Emma Stone – The Curse as Whitney Siegel

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Miriam "Midge" Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary as Janine Teagues

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear as Sydney Adamu

Elle Fanning – The Great as Catherine the Great

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building as Mabel Mora

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face as Charlie Cale

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader – Barry as Barry Berkman

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building as Charles Haden-Savage

Jason Segel – Shrinking as Jimmy Laird

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building as Oliver Putnam

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso as Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & The Six as Margaret "Daisy" Jones

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry as Elizabeth Zott

Elizabeth Olsen – Love and Death as Candace "Candy" Montgomery

Juno Temple – Fargo as Dorothy "Dot" Lyon

Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers as Beverly Mantle / Elliot Mantle

Ali Wong – Beef as Amy Lau

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers as Hawkins "Hawk" Fuller

Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & the Six as Billy Dunne

Jon Hamm – Fargo as Sheriff Roy Tillman

Woody Harrelson – White House Plumbers as E. Howard Hunt

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves as Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun – Beef as Danny Cho

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown as Diana, Princess of Wales

Abby Elliott – The Bear as Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets as Misty Quigley

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession as Gerri Kellman

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building as Loretta Durkin

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso as Rebecca Welton

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show as Cory Ellison

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession as Tom Wambsgans

James Marsden – Jury Duty as himself

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich

Alan Ruck – Succession as Connor Roy

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession as Lukas Matsson

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais – Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah – Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock – Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer – Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes – Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

