Concept photo for K-pop boy group ATEEZ's album 'THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL.' Photo: @ATEEZofficial/X

K-pop boy group ATEEZ achieved a new career milestone as it topped the Billboard 200 with its new album "THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL," the music magazine reported Monday.

This marks the first time that the eight-member group, known for its often high-energy singles and performances, landed at No. 1 on Billboard's main albums chart.

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums in the United States each week, measured in equivalent album units, which is based on "traditional album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums," according to the publication.

"THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL" earned 152,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week that ended last Dec. 7, Billboard reported, citing numbers from data provider Luminate.

ATEEZ is the seventh Korean artist to top the Billboard 200, following BTS, SuperM, Stray Kids, Blackpink, Tomorrow X Together and NewJeans.

Billboard noted that "THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL" is ATEEZ's fourth album to enter the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. The group previously peaked at No. 2 on the chart with the extended play "The World EP.2 : Outlaw," unveiled in June.

Released last Dec. 1, the 12-track "THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL" is ATEEZ's second full-length Korean album, with "Crazy Form" serving as its lead single.

In September, the group wrapped up its "The Fellowship: Break the Wall" tour with a concert at the Araneta Coliseum in the Philippines. However, main vocalist Jongho was absent from the event due to a knee injury.

