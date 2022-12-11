MANILA - Vice Ganda hosted the sophomore edition of his “UnkabogaBALL” party in Cebu on Saturday night.

The party saw the gathering of the industry’s drag queens and personalities from the LGBTQIA+ community.

With the theme Philippine “Herstory,” the event was meant to celebrate the beautiful talents of every single member of the rainbow community.

Among those who attended are “Idol Philippines’” Lucas Garcia, Macoy Dubs, “Drag Race Philippines’” Corazon, Turing Quinto and Lady Morgana, Miss International Queen 2022 Fuschia Anne Ravena, Miss Q&A Queen of the Multibeks Anne Patricia Lorenzo, and Francine Garcia.

Macoy Dubs

Turing Quinto

Lady Morgana

Corazon

Miss International Queen 2022 Fuschia Anne Ravena

Francine Garcia

Miss Q&A Queen of the Miltibeks Anne Patricia Lorenzo

When Vice Ganda hosted the first UnkabogaBALL party in January, the comedian said he wanted to create an avenue for queer people to be connected and be there for each other.

"I want to build a bridge to create a relationship amongst all of us. And I am like when I was starting in the industry, there were a lot of beautiful people, there were a lot of very supportive people who were there to guide me along the way. But I am so blessed that I am surrounded by many intelligent, talented, kind people who guide me," he said.

"With so many of us, maybe the fun is that we guide each other so that if someone stumbles, someone else will. Instead of being called out, why not start a community that helps one another? Why not start a community that helps and supports each other?"