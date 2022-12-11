'Nandito na po ako': Sarah G overjoyed to be back on 'ASAP'

MANILA — Pop superstar Sarah Geronimo has finally reunited with her “ASAP Natin ‘To” family as the Sunday episode of the variety program featured her return to the studio for the first time in two years.

For her grand comeback, Geronimo performed one of her recent singles titled “Dati-Dati,” which is a song on reminiscing about the good things in the past and hoping to relive it again in the present.

As usual, Geronimo showed off not just her vocal prowess but also her talent in dancing.

“Ibang klaseng experience talaga. Iba po talaga dito sa ASAP stage. Iba talaga, walang halong echos. Masarap talaga [mag-perform dito],” she said after her number.

Talking about the new track, Geronimo said: “Marami kasi in the past na nami-miss po natin, the simplicity of life, simple joys ng buhay na parang nawawala minsan dahil sa ingay ng social media at ng technology. Of course, sabi ko, gusto ko itago yung pagkalungkot ko sa pagka-upbeat nung kanta. So siyempre gusto ko pa rin sumayaw kahit na malungkot ako. So doon po nabuo yung ‘Dati-Dati.’”

She teased that the album which would contain the song she just performed will be released soon.

Geronimo also addressed her ABS-CBN family and her fans who support her unwaveringly.

“Maraming, maraming salamat po sa aking ASAP family for allowing me to promote my new original songs. Medyo natagalan po pero nandito naman po ako. Maraming, maraming salamat po sa muling pagtanggap. At sa mga Popsters na patuloy pa ring sumusuporta, maraming, maraming salamat po. Merry Christmas po sa atin lahat,” she said.

As for her Christmas wish, she said: “Alam na ni Lord yun. Yung makasama ko yung mga mahal ko sa buhay, habang ako’y nabubuhay.”

Geronimo’s “ASAP” stage return was earlier revealed by the show’s head writer Darla Sauler, who confirmed that the hitmaker will be seen in the episode on Dec. 11.

Currently, “ASAP” cycles between live and taped episodes, with some performances recorded on Tuesday.

Ahead of her taped number, Georcelle Dapat-Sy shared a clip of Geronimo rehearsing her latest single, “Dati-Dati,” with the dance group G-Force.

Geronimo technically resumed being part of “ASAP Natin ‘To” in July, but her monthly numbers under the “Sarah G Specials” banner were all recorded outside the variety show’s studio.

She last performed on the “ASAP Natin ‘To” stage in its Nov. 1, 2020 episode, followed by some taped and remote performances before taking a break from showbiz to focus on her marriage.