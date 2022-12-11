South Korean actor Lee Jae Wook. Photo: Instagram/@jxxvvxxk

South Korean actor Lee Jae Wook, known for starring in the fantasy-period drama "Alchemy of Souls," is heading to the Philippines early next year to meet his fans.

Local promoter Wilbros Live announced the 24-year-old actor's visit in a Twitter post on Saturday.

Lee's fan meeting will be held at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on March 11, according to Wilbros Live, which has yet to release ticketing details.

𝐋𝐄𝐄 𝐉𝐀𝐄 𝐖𝐎𝐎𝐊

<FIRST> Asia Tour Fan Meeting in Manila

Mar 11, 2023 Sat • New Frontier Theater



(𝘍𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘈𝘭𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘮𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘴, 𝘌𝘹𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘠𝘰𝘶, 𝘋𝘰 𝘋𝘰 𝘚𝘰𝘭 𝘚𝘰𝘭 𝘓𝘢 𝘓𝘢 𝘚𝘰𝘭)



Tickets On-Sale Soon! 🎫 pic.twitter.com/KaO3erWUsZ — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) December 10, 2022

The event is part of Lee's 2023 Asian fan meeting tour.

Lee — who has around 4.1 million Instagram followers — currently stars in "Alchemy of Souls," which premiered its second season on Saturday and can be streamed on Netflix.

The series follows an elite warrior whose soul becomes trapped in the body of a servant in a noble family. It was written by the Hong sisters who also wrote other hit dramas like "My Girlfriend is a Gumiho," "A Korean Odyssey," and "Hotel del Luna."

Lee made his acting debut through the 2018 series "Memories of the Alhambra." His other notable dramas include "Search: WWW" and "Extraordinary You."

RELATED VIDEO