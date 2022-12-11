Lady Gaga recreates 'Wednesday' viral scene with 'Bloody Mary' TikTok craze

Screenshots from Netflix's YouTube channel and Lady Gaga's TikTok account.

American pop star Lady Gaga recreated the viral dance scene from the Netflix hit series "Wednesday" with her song going rounds on TikTok.

In her post, Lady Gaga dressed up the same as Wednesday Addams from the series and followed with the jive of the dance craze.

"BLOODY WEDNESDAY" Lady Gaga said in her caption combing the title with her song from the "Born This Way" album.

Jenny Ortega's dance from the series went viral on social media but blew up more when a fan overlayed it with Lady Gaga's song "Bloody Mary" and went on to become a TikTok dance craze.

"I see you doing my dance moves to (Lady Gaga's) 'Bloody Mary'. I understand she is followed by little monsters. I approve," the Wednesday Addams Twitter account earlier said.

"Slay Wednesday! You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here," Lady Gaga replied.

