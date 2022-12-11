John Denver Trending kauna-unahang Pinoy film na naipalabas sa mga sinehan sa Sokor

Watch more News on iWantTFC

SOUTH KOREA - Sa kauna-unahang pagkakataon, napanood ang pelikulang Pinoy sa mga sinehan sa South Korea gaya ng CGV, Lotte Cinema at Megabox. Gumawa ng kasaysayan ang pelikulang “John Denver Trending” bilang ang pinakaunang Pinoy film na ipinalabas sa mga wide screen cinemas sa South Korea.

“John Denver Trending is an award-winning and critically-acclaimed film from the Philippines. It won best picture at the Philippine Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival. This film was screened at the 24th Busan International Film Festival...you are all part of the history because it is the first Philippine film to be shown commercially in wide release in Korea,” pahayag ni Ambasador Ma. Theresa B. Dizon-De Vega.

Isinulat at idinirek ni Arden Rod Condez ang pelikula na pinagbidahan nina Jansen Magpusao at Meryll Soriano.

“It is a story about issues that many young people in different countries, not just in the Philippines, but also in Korea, face every day. Themes of alienation, the use and influence of social media and online bullying are all exhibited and seen in this beautiful film. It has many lessons for everyone; for parents, for young people, for teachers and for the whole of the society,” dagdag ni Amb. Dizon-De Vega.

Sa mga katulad ni Silvia Kim na isang social media influencer, relatable and pelikula lalo na sa mga negatibo at batikos mula sa mga komento.

“This is so realistic. And it was like a documentary...more relatable,” ani Sylvia.

Natuwa ang mga manonood maging ang mga Korean.

“It was an honor for me to watch this movie. For me, frankly speaking, I visited the Philippines several times, so when I watched the movie, the sceneries the views of the movie, was [were] familiar to me. And it was [like], Oh I saw the schools, I saw the roads. It was so interesting and was amazing, especially the topic… it was so touching, it was heavy. It was good and educational,” sabi ni Hoseung Jung, isang aktor sa South Korea.

Hindi man ito Korean film, pinanood pa rin ito ng mga Korean at maging ng mga Pinoy dahil sa mensaheng dala ng pelikula na angkop sa makabagong panahon.

Para sa iba pang ulat patungkol sa mga Pilipino sa iba't ibang bahagi ng mundo, panoorin at tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.