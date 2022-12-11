Ina Raymundo shows off figure as she turns 47

MANILA – Ina Raymundo showed off her sexy figure as she turned another year older this year.

Sharing snaps of her in white two-piece on her own Instagram page, Raymundo wrote in the caption: “Be kind, be strong, be you.”

She then added a hashtag of the number 47, leaving her followers in awe of how fit her body is at her age.

Several netizens expressed admiration for her being gorgeous, and some praised her post for being very empowering and inspiring.

In an interview two years ago, Raymundo said she is far from being “super confident” when asked about how she feels that a lot of people perceive her as someone who seems to have no physical inhibitions.

Raymundo said at that time that people probably see her that way because she exudes a certain aura which she credits to her regular workout and balanced diet.

“Working out really changed my perspective in everything. It really cleaned me from within. Kasi when you work out and you sweat out, kahit na ano pang toxins 'yung nakain mo, nalabas mo agad. It always makes me feel clean, confident and happy. It makes me feel just really good about myself after working out and trying to eat healthy,” she said.

Despite having to look after five kids, Raymundo said she always sees to it that she gets to sneak in some exercise every day.

“'Yun ang challenge ko, kung paano ko maisisingit 'yung work out because all I need is one hour a day. One hour of workout is perfect for me,” she said.

